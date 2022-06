NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Nicollet faced New Ulm Cathedral in the Section 2A Championship game Thursday at Caswell Park.

The Raiders would go on to win 5-0 in the end and clinch the team’s first state tournament berth in 38 years.

The state softball tournament will get underway June 9 at Caswell Park.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.