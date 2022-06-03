Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

North Star Aviation trying to help elevate the pilot shortage

North Star Aviation’s freshman classes usually consist of 150 students
North Star Aviation’s freshman classes usually consist of 150 students
North Star Aviation’s freshman classes usually consist of 150 students(KEYC News Now)
By Marissa Voss
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 5:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Just like everything else in the world, there is a shortage on pilots. North Star Aviation and the Minnesota State University Mankato Aviation program is trying to combat that.

North Star Aviation’s freshman classes usually consist of 150 students.

After graduation, most are hired by North Star and become instructors to get their 1,000 hours to move on to the big stage in the pilot industry.

Pilots, instructors and students are starting to see a shift in how things are done.

As a direct result of the ongoing pilot shortage, the mandatory retirement age was changed from 60 to 65.

“They are hiring like crazy, those pilots need to come from somewhere. So, majors are pulling from regional airlines and regional airlines are pulling from us,” chief flight instructor for North Star Aviation Chris Plasek said.

North Star Aviation’s chief flight instructor Chris Plasek says this will not be a one-step solution.

“If we are looking at band-aid fixes like reducing time minimum’s to get to the airlines. Long run. that is just going to reduce the instructor pool in the front end. Then that is going to take away qualified instructors that are teaching new instructors the next generation of pilots.”

Plasek says North Star is looking into all avenues, and trying to get students the best possible aviation education to fight off the lack of pilots in the airways.

“We keep having orders with Piper down in Arrow Beach, Florida. So, we keep getting new airplanes to handle that so our students have the latest and greatest in technology to be able to go fly and train on.”

Chris Plasek says that the pilot shortage has hit the peak right now and it is only going to go up from here.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nyawuor "Sunday" Chuol, 30
Body believed to be Nyawuor ‘Sunday’ Chuol discovered near Eagle Lake
Owners of La Terraza Mexican Grill and Bar are asking for the public's help identifying a woman...
Mankato restaurant asks for public’s help identifying woman who broke in, stole money
Buster's Sports Bar and Grill in Mankato, Minn.
Buster’s Sports Bar & Grill closing after 25 years in business
Police cars and an ambulance line Barony Road in Le Sueur, Minn.
Police respond to incident in residential Le Sueur, 3 arrested
Rosemount man dies following construction site accident in Montgomery
Rosemount man dies following construction site accident in Montgomery

Latest News

Mankato’s event will feature guest speakers, business booths and other activities
Greater Mankato Diversity Council celebrating Juneteenth
Mankato High School students graduate after an extraordinary 4-year experience
The Minneapolis Star Tribune reports that Waste Management confirmed Thursday that it had...
Garbage company suspends yard pickups in 7 Minnesota cities
A local women and minority-owned non-profit that aims to infuse equity into the community.
Riverfront Drive closed in Old Town