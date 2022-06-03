North Star Aviation trying to help elevate the pilot shortage

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Just like everything else in the world, there is a shortage on pilots. North Star Aviation and the Minnesota State University Mankato Aviation program is trying to combat that.

North Star Aviation’s freshman classes usually consist of 150 students.

After graduation, most are hired by North Star and become instructors to get their 1,000 hours to move on to the big stage in the pilot industry.

Pilots, instructors and students are starting to see a shift in how things are done.

As a direct result of the ongoing pilot shortage, the mandatory retirement age was changed from 60 to 65.

“They are hiring like crazy, those pilots need to come from somewhere. So, majors are pulling from regional airlines and regional airlines are pulling from us,” chief flight instructor for North Star Aviation Chris Plasek said.

North Star Aviation’s chief flight instructor Chris Plasek says this will not be a one-step solution.

“If we are looking at band-aid fixes like reducing time minimum’s to get to the airlines. Long run. that is just going to reduce the instructor pool in the front end. Then that is going to take away qualified instructors that are teaching new instructors the next generation of pilots.”

Plasek says North Star is looking into all avenues, and trying to get students the best possible aviation education to fight off the lack of pilots in the airways.

“We keep having orders with Piper down in Arrow Beach, Florida. So, we keep getting new airplanes to handle that so our students have the latest and greatest in technology to be able to go fly and train on.”

Chris Plasek says that the pilot shortage has hit the peak right now and it is only going to go up from here.

