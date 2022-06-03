Your Photos
Off and on rain chances return for the weekend

By Joshua Eckl
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 5:34 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - After a beautiful end to the week, showers and isolated thunderstorms return to the area during the overnight hours. Showers are expected to develop in western Minnesota and northwest Iowa after midnight gradually filling into the east by early Saturday morning. Lows tonight will fall into the 50s with winds shifting from the northwest to the southeast around 5-10 mph. Saturday, showers will continue into the early afternoon with a little pause in activity for portions of southern Minnesota during the midday hours. Ongoing light showers a likely for northern Iowa throughout the day Saturday. Another round of widespread showers will redevelop Saturday night mainly for areas across far southern Minnesota into northern Iowa. Highs Saturday will remain in the 60s.

Sunday, isolated to scattered showers will be around during the evening hours as highs climb into the upper 60s to lower 70s. Off and on showers are likely through the first half of the week as well as below-average temperatures.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

