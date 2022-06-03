Repairs to Hwy. 169 ramp in North Mankato nearly complete

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Department of Transportation says repairs to an off ramp of Highway 169 are nearing completion.

MNDOT says the Highway 169 northbound off ramp to Lookout Drive and Center Street in Mankato/North Mankato is expected to open to traffic on Saturday, June 4 by 6 p.m.

The Highway 169 southbound off ramp to Lookout Drive is expected to remain closed for at least another week.

The ramps have been closed since May 2 as crews have been working to make permanent repairs to the Highway 169 bridge that was struck by a truck last October, causing significant damage.

Repairs included the replacement of the bridge deck, beam, and barrier.

