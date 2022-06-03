Your Photos
Riverfront Drive closed in Old Town

By KEYC Staff
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 1:11 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Parts of Riverfront Drive is temporarily closed for the weekend.

The road is under development for the Riverfront Drive Demonstration Project.

The project will change the roadway design between Plum and Rock Streets, in which sidewalks, parking locations, and road lanes will be redesigned.

During the closure, Riverfront Drive sidewalks and side streets will remain open to the public.

Despite the detour, many stores in Old Town Mankato will keep their doors open for business over the weekend.

