Scattered showers, thunderstorms return tonight

The dry, pleasant weather will come to an end overnight tonight as cloudy skies move in along with showers and scattered thunderstorms.

Before grey, gloomy weather returns to the area tonight, we will get to enjoy one more day full of sunshine with highs projected to rise into the mid-70s by the afternoon hours. Skies will gradually become mostly cloudy by the overnight hours tonight ahead of showers and a few thunderstorms possible. Showers will hold off until midnight or later when they start to move into portions of southwestern Minnesota.

Showers and thunderstorms will continue through the early morning hours tomorrow, lingering into the early afternoon hours before becoming spotty and isolated after 4 pm. Temperatures will be well below-average with highs hovering in the mid-60s by the afternoon hours. Isolated showers/thunderstorms will gradually clear out through the remainder of tomorrow night before returning on Sunday.

Sunday may start off with some sunshine before becoming partly cloudy with isolated to scattered showers across the area. Sunday will also see cooler temperatures in the upper 60s by the afternoon hours.

Scattered to isolated showers will continue on and off Sunday through Wednesday of next week as highs continue to hover in the mid to upper 60s across the area. Once showers clear out as we head into next Thursday, temperatures will gradually start rising back into the low to mid-70s by next weekend as sunshine also gradually returns.

