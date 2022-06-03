Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Scattered showers, thunderstorms return tonight

Dry, pleasant weather will come to an end as showers, thunderstorms return overnight tonight
One final day of sunshine and pleasant temperatures with highs in the mid-70s today before...
One final day of sunshine and pleasant temperatures with highs in the mid-70s today before cloudy skies with showers and thunderstorms return overnight.(keyc weather)
By Caitlyn Lorr
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 5:57 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The dry, pleasant weather will come to an end overnight tonight as cloudy skies move in along with showers and scattered thunderstorms.

Before grey, gloomy weather returns to the area tonight, we will get to enjoy one more day full of sunshine with highs projected to rise into the mid-70s by the afternoon hours. Skies will gradually become mostly cloudy by the overnight hours tonight ahead of showers and a few thunderstorms possible. Showers will hold off until midnight or later when they start to move into portions of southwestern Minnesota.

Showers and thunderstorms will continue through the early morning hours tomorrow, lingering into the early afternoon hours before becoming spotty and isolated after 4 pm. Temperatures will be well below-average with highs hovering in the mid-60s by the afternoon hours. Isolated showers/thunderstorms will gradually clear out through the remainder of tomorrow night before returning on Sunday.

Sunday may start off with some sunshine before becoming partly cloudy with isolated to scattered showers across the area. Sunday will also see cooler temperatures in the upper 60s by the afternoon hours.

Scattered to isolated showers will continue on and off Sunday through Wednesday of next week as highs continue to hover in the mid to upper 60s across the area. Once showers clear out as we head into next Thursday, temperatures will gradually start rising back into the low to mid-70s by next weekend as sunshine also gradually returns.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nyawuor "Sunday" Chuol, 30
Body believed to be Nyawuor ‘Sunday’ Chuol discovered near Eagle Lake
Owners of La Terraza Mexican Grill and Bar are asking for the public's help identifying a woman...
Mankato restaurant asks for public’s help identifying woman who broke in, stole money
Buster's Sports Bar and Grill in Mankato, Minn.
Buster’s Sports Bar & Grill closing after 25 years in business
Police cars and an ambulance line Barony Road in Le Sueur, Minn.
Police respond to incident in residential Le Sueur, 3 arrested
Rosemount man dies following construction site accident in Montgomery
Rosemount man dies following construction site accident in Montgomery

Latest News

3 day forecast for the Mankato area.
Beautiful spring weather continues Friday, showers returning for the weekend
Another dry day ahead before the rain makes a return during the weekend.
KEYC News Now Evening Forecast
Temps dance between the 60s and 70s over the next couple of days, running slightly below normal.
KEYC News Now Thursday Evening Forecast
Pleasant temperatures but breezy winds can be expected across the area by this afternoon.
Sunshine & breezy today, showers return for the weekend