Shooting outside Ames Church kills two; shooter reportedly dead

The Sheriff’s office says there is not an ongoing threat to the public.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 8:54 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
AMES, Iowa (KCCI) - The Story County Sheriff’s Office says a shooting took place in the parking lot outside the Cornerstone Church in Ames.

Police reportedly received multiple 911 calls at 6:51 p.m. on Thursday. Two people and the male shooter are dead. The church is on the outskirts of Ames, near Interstate 35, about 30 miles north of Des Moines.

Officials say the shooting happened in the church parking lot as people were arriving for an event. The church hosts a regular Thursday evening event for its youth ministry.

According to the Story County Sheriff’s Office, the shooter reportedly sustained a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

“I’d also like to take this opportunity to extend our condolences to the family, to the victims, to the others that were inside the church at the time,” Story County Sheriff Capt. Nicholas Lennie said to reporters after the shooting.

The Sheriff’s office says there is not an ongoing threat to the public.

There are currently no reports of others being injured.

