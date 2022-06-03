Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Teacher sentenced to 50 years for sexually assaulting 7-year-old student, conspiring to kill him

Authorities say Deonte Taylor, 39, committed three acts of statutory sodomy against a boy...
Authorities say Deonte Taylor, 39, committed three acts of statutory sodomy against a boy student in his office at Lusher Elementary School on Nov. 13, 2015, and knowingly exposed the child to HIV.(St. Louis County Police Department)
By Joshua Robinson
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 11:02 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV/Gray News) – A former teacher was sentenced to 50 years in prison after pleading guilty to sexually assaulting a 7-year-old student in 2015 and then conspiring to kill the child and his mother.

Authorities say Deonte Taylor, 39, committed three acts of statutory sodomy against a boy student in his office at Lusher Elementary School on Nov. 13, 2015, and knowingly exposed the child to HIV. Investigators found Taylor’s DNA on the boy and his underwear.

Court documents say Taylor was charged with conspiring with another man to kill the 7-year-old victim and his mother. A witness told investigators Taylor offered John White $20,000 to kill them. He later pleaded guilty to two counts of conspiracy to commit murder.

“These were despicable acts committed against an innocent child who was placed in this predator’s care, followed by the cowardly and cruel effort to have the victim and his mother killed,” said St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell. “Now that this predator stands convicted of all charges, I hope the victim and this family find closure and healing.”

Copyright 2022 KMOV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nyawuor "Sunday" Chuol, 30
Body believed to be Nyawuor ‘Sunday’ Chuol discovered near Eagle Lake
Owners of La Terraza Mexican Grill and Bar are asking for the public's help identifying a woman...
Mankato restaurant asks for public’s help identifying woman who broke in, stole money
Buster's Sports Bar and Grill in Mankato, Minn.
Buster’s Sports Bar & Grill closing after 25 years in business
Police cars and an ambulance line Barony Road in Le Sueur, Minn.
Police respond to incident in residential Le Sueur, 3 arrested
Rosemount man dies following construction site accident in Montgomery
Rosemount man dies following construction site accident in Montgomery

Latest News

Parents of victims and survivors of the mass shootings in Buffalo and Uvalde will appear before...
Families of Uvalde, Buffalo victims to testify in Congress
FILE PHOTO -The U.S. added 390,000 jobs in May in a sign of economic resilience as unemployment...
More job gains point to a solid economy and Fed rate hikes
Biden gives remarks after U.S. employers reported added 390,000 jobs in May despite fears of...
Biden on jobs report: Sign of a healthy economy
FILE - White House trade adviser Peter Navarro listens as President Donald Trump speaks during...
Former Trump official Navarro indicted on contempt charges for defying 1/6 panel
President Joe Biden field a question about the Tesla CEO's report 'bad feeling' about the...
Biden on Musk: 'Lots of luck on his trip to the moon'