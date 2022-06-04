Civil air patrol soars to save lives

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -Volunteers serving America’s communities, saving lives, and shaping futures, that is the motto for the Civil Air Patrol. The Civil Air Patrol has been serving the country since 1941.

“We train cadets and seniors to coordinate with first responders to help in emergency situations,” Mankato Composite squadron commander Dwight Tostenson said.

Those who join are in to help find missing people, provide comfort in times of disaster and to put together their time and energy towards assisting their own communities.

As a partner and auxiliary of the Air Force the Civil air patrol does 90% of the search and rescue in the United States.

“A plane goes down or some other activity floods, that kind of things we can put drones and planes in the air as well as people on the ground to do line searches and that kind of thing,” Tostenson said.

Some members who join the Civil Air Patrol go on to serve in branches of the military, the current commanding officer is moving on to the Marines and is passing the torch to the next cadet commander who is in charge of the cadets activities and training.

“It just feels right for me, my father was in the marine core I have always had a calling to serve, it is what I wanted to do since I was little some kids for them wanted to be a firemen or a policemen for me it was to be a Marine,” Cadet Second Lieutenant Cadet Commander Ethan Beuswanger said.

The Civil Air Patrol provides cadets with the opportunities to fly forward into a future some cadets from Mankato have gone on to high rankings and have been given special privileges in the Air Force including working alongside the president. Those who are in the Civil Air Patrol learn quickly to let their ambitions sore.

