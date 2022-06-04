Mankato Brewery hosts a party, competition, and beer-release

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Despite the rain, the Mankato Brewery hosted its fourth local barbecue cook-off competition and second Ribfest-beer release party. The event had plenty of charcoal, craft beer, smoked meats, and rock music at every turn.

“This is kind of our way to kick off the celebration for summer. And what better way to do it then have a bunch of people, locally, showing off their talent by barbecuing here and then having bragging rights for the competition,” Mankato Brewery founder Tim Tupy said.

All barbecue competitors have a chance to win tickets to Ribfest and become a judge, as well. Shawn Nordstrom from S&B Barbecue has been running his catering company for 4 years in the Mankato area, and showed up for today’s competition.

“We are here selling food as well as competing. This is our third time competing, this year,” pitmaster of S&B BBQ Shawn Nordstrom said.

“So it’s kind of a neat way for people to kind of see what these amatuer, semi-pro type barbecuers are. And there’s different levels of people here. Lots of teams that are here are weekend barbecuers, so they compete almost every weekend some place around Southern Minnesota. So it’s kind of a fun way for us to embrace that, and of course what kind of a better barbecue food and beer,” Tupy stated.

The Mankato Brewery released its Ribfest beer, specific for the event in August. There’s 6, 16 oz. cans to a single pack. The beer is in honor of the local band City Mouse, who will be celebrating 50 years together. Each band member has their own face designed on a can. The beer will be served in local liquor stores and bars, as well as the brewery.

“It’s light, a little malty, I really really enjoy it,” Nordstrom said.

“So if people want to do it, next year, look for it. It’s usually around that first weekend in June, when we do this. It’s just a lot of fun,” Tupy said.

