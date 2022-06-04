Your Photos
Off and on rain chances continue

More isolated showers and storms are possible the next few days as a stationary front is in the...
More isolated showers and storms are possible the next few days as a stationary front is in the region.(keyc weather)
By Mitch Keegan
Published: Jun. 4, 2022 at 4:22 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
A stationary front is going to be the focus of our weather over the next few days, bringing isolated chances for showers and thunderstorms. It certainly won’t be a washout each and every day, but the chance is there for some rain each day as storm systems ride along the front. The chance of rain lingers in our extended forecast until Wednesday, but again it won’t be a wash out each and every day, just the chance is there for some rain with that front close by. Along with the rain chance comes cooler than average temperatures. We are normally in the upper 70s this time of the year. We will see highs in the upper 60s to near 70 into the middle of the week. There are signs of some more June-like weather arriving as we head toward next weekend into the middle of June.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

