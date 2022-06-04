Your Photos
Officer shoots, kills man armed with hatchet during traffic stop, authorities say

An officer in Illinois shot and killed a man who allegedly attacked him with a hatchet. (Source: WLS, Naperville PD, CNN)
By John Garcia
Published: Jun. 4, 2022 at 3:44 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
CHICAGO (WLS) - A veteran police officer shot and killed a man who allegedly attacked him with a hatchet during a traffic stop on Friday.

The officer, a 22-year veteran of the Naperville Police Department, was not injured in the incident.

Authorities said investigators at the scene collected numerous bullet casings and a hatchet the suspect was reportedly carrying.

Police shared an image from the officer’s body-worn camera that showed the man holding the hatchet in his right hand.

“A man quickly exited the vehicle and charged at the officer with a hatchet in his hand,” said Naperville Police Department Chief Jason Arres.

Police said that’s when the officer opened fire, shooting the suspect, who was transported to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The incident started with a traffic stop, according to Naperville police. A second car pulled up during that stop, and investigators are working to determine whether the man was somehow related to the person in the car that stopped.

Naperville police said state, county investigators and the FBI are investigating the incident.

“These agencies are working together and conducting an independent investigation,” Arres said.

Copyright 2022 WLS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

