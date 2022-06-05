The Fruit Truck delivers fresh peaches from Georgia to the Midwest

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Fresh peaches and pecans lured Mankato residents out of their homes today, all thanks to the Fruit Truck-

“Come and get your peaches,” cashier for the Fruit Truck Alexis Kramer cheered.

- a family owned and operated business, passionate about bringing fresh fruit, from partnered orchards, directly to people. Irina Kleinsasser started the Fruit Truck after working in the trucking industry for 21 years, having a background in supply chain and logistics, and loving fresh fruit.

“I know that your normal grocery store, they’ll usually pick up fruit from a farmer or an orchard, and then they’ll take it to their distribution center, and then it’ll sit there and another truck will pick it up. And usually, by the time you get to the store, you have a week old or two weeks old fruit. Well, that never happens with us,” founder fo the Fruit Truck Irina Kleinsasser said.

Located in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, the Fruit Truck will travel to 15 states around the Midwest to deliver fruit. For the past two weekends, the Fruit Truck has traveled and delivered exclusively to different areas of Minnesota, stopping in multiple towns in just one day.

“It helps provide other people that aren’t able to get fruit- there’s obviously no peaches in Minnesota. We bring fresh fruit from orchard to families all over the Midwest,” brand ambassador Noah Kleinsasser said.

The Fruit Truck’s June trip features Georgia peaches and pecans from the Lane family orchard in Fort Valley, Georgia.

“I was actually at the peach orchard a couple weeks ago. And if you pick the right ones, they’re really juicy,” Kramer stated.

“We love doing what we do, because we see so many happy customers and returning customers, that once they try our fruit, they can’t eat store fruit. Like, I’ve heard that so many times,” Kleinsasser said.

Which is why the family business continues to mix their love for fresh fruit and trucking to sell quality food to communities around the Midwest.

“I’m a foodie, so I love food. So, I make sure we get the best peaches and cherries and fruit for all our customers,” Kleinsasser said.

