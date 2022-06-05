Mankato East escapes Albert Lea in 2AAA quarterfinals

NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) - The second-seeded Mankato East baseball team edged Albert Lea 2-1 in the Section 2AAA quarterfinals on Saturday at Mueller Park.

The Cougars and Tigers were scoreless through five innings until East senior Landon Metcalfe broke the silence with a game-winning 2 RBI single.

The Cougars advance to the Section 2AAA semifinals where they’ll square off against one-seed Mankato West on Tuesday at 5 p.m. at Johnson Park in New Ulm.

