Mankato East escapes Albert Lea in 2AAA quarterfinals

By Mary Rominger
Published: Jun. 4, 2022 at 9:52 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) - The second-seeded Mankato East baseball team edged Albert Lea 2-1 in the Section 2AAA quarterfinals on Saturday at Mueller Park.

The Cougars and Tigers were scoreless through five innings until East senior Landon Metcalfe broke the silence with a game-winning 2 RBI single.

The Cougars advance to the Section 2AAA semifinals where they’ll square off against one-seed Mankato West on Tuesday at 5 p.m. at Johnson Park in New Ulm.

