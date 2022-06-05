Mankato West rallies back from seven-run deficit in 2AAA quarterfinals

NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) - The top-seeded Mankato West baseball team got off to a slow start in Saturday’s Section 2AAA quarterfinals match up with the New Prague Trojans at Johnson Park.

The Trojans were up 8-1 in the fourth inning when the Scarlets put together a string of nine runs to win 10-8. West senior pitcher Zander Dittbenner recorded 8 K’s in 3.2 innings to earn the win.

Next, Mankato West will come face-to-face with Mankato East in the 2AAA semifinal slated for Tuesday at 5 p.m. at Johnson Park.

