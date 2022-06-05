Your Photos
Mankato West rallies back from seven-run deficit in 2AAA quarterfinals

New Prague sophomore pitcher Jack Skinness started on the mound against Mankato West in the Section 2AAA quarterfinals.
New Prague sophomore pitcher Jack Skinness started on the mound against Mankato West in the Section 2AAA quarterfinals.(KEYC)
By Mary Rominger
Published: Jun. 4, 2022 at 9:44 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) - The top-seeded Mankato West baseball team got off to a slow start in Saturday’s Section 2AAA quarterfinals match up with the New Prague Trojans at Johnson Park.

The Trojans were up 8-1 in the fourth inning when the Scarlets put together a string of nine runs to win 10-8. West senior pitcher Zander Dittbenner recorded 8 K’s in 3.2 innings to earn the win.

Next, Mankato West will come face-to-face with Mankato East in the 2AAA semifinal slated for Tuesday at 5 p.m. at Johnson Park.

