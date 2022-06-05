Rain chances continue as cooler temperatures stick around

We started the day Sunday with some spotty showers and we’ll end the day with some spotty showers as well as the stationary front as made its way closer to us, helping bring in the spotty showers. The chance for rain lingers through Wednesday as high temperatures remain a few degrees cooler than average, in the upper 60s to low 70s. Our average high is in the middle 70s. Drier weather starts to move in for the upcoming weekend with highs warming into the middle 70s. As we head into next week, we look to turn a corner with highs warming into the lower 80s.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.