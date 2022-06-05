Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Rain chances continue as cooler temperatures stick around

Rainfall amounts as of 7 PM on June 5, 2022.
Rainfall amounts as of 7 PM on June 5, 2022.(keyc weather)
By Mitch Keegan
Published: Jun. 5, 2022 at 6:57 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

We started the day Sunday with some spotty showers and we’ll end the day with some spotty showers as well as the stationary front as made its way closer to us, helping bring in the spotty showers. The chance for rain lingers through Wednesday as high temperatures remain a few degrees cooler than average, in the upper 60s to low 70s. Our average high is in the middle 70s. Drier weather starts to move in for the upcoming weekend with highs warming into the middle 70s. As we head into next week, we look to turn a corner with highs warming into the lower 80s.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Minneapolis Star Tribune reports that Waste Management confirmed Thursday that it had...
Garbage company suspends yard pickups in 7 Minnesota cities
Nyawuor "Sunday" Chuol, 30
Body believed to be Nyawuor ‘Sunday’ Chuol discovered near Eagle Lake
Owners of La Terraza Mexican Grill and Bar are asking for the public's help identifying a woman...
Mankato restaurant asks for public’s help identifying woman who broke in, stole money
Buster's Sports Bar and Grill in Mankato, Minn.
Buster’s Sports Bar & Grill closing after 25 years in business
Police cars and an ambulance line Barony Road in Le Sueur, Minn.
Police respond to incident in residential Le Sueur, 3 arrested

Latest News

Off and on rain chances the next few day
Off and on rain chances
More isolated showers and storms are possible the next few days as a stationary front is in the...
Off and on rain chances continue
Here is a look at the weekend ahead in your 3 day forecast.
Off and on rain chances return for the weekend
Rain is working on in tonight, Josh is in with the latest.
KEYC News Now 10 PM Forecast