MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The one-seed New Ulm Cathedral baseball team defeated seventh-seeded Martin County West 10-2 in Saturday’s Section 2A semifinal at ISG Field.

The Greyhounds advance to the 2A championship set for Thursday at 5 p.m. at ISG Field where they await the winner of the elimination bracket.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.