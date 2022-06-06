Mankato School Board to select new member

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Mankato School Board plans to appoint a new member tonight to fill a vacant seat.

Kenneth Reid announced his resignation from the Board last month. He has been serving on the school board since 2020 and took a new role at Lake Superior College.

The school board plans to select the new member to fill his seat at its 5 p.m. meeting tonight.

That person will be seated at the July 18 meeting and will serve until December of 2024.

