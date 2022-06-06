Tourtellotte Pool set to open Friday

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mankato swimmers can break out the sunscreen as Tourtellotte Pool opens for the season later this week.

City staff says weather permitting, the Olympic-sized pool will be available for use this Friday.

There’s no admission cost for the pool, which also features a separate diving area and heated wading pool for children up to 6-years-old.

General swim hours will be 1 p.m.-5:30 p.m. daily, with lap swim from noon-1 p.m. and 5:30 pm.-6:30 p.m.

Family nights are Tuesdays and Thursday evenings from 6:30 p.m.-8:30 p.m.

