Tourtellotte Pool set to open Friday
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 11:04 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mankato swimmers can break out the sunscreen as Tourtellotte Pool opens for the season later this week.
City staff says weather permitting, the Olympic-sized pool will be available for use this Friday.
There’s no admission cost for the pool, which also features a separate diving area and heated wading pool for children up to 6-years-old.
General swim hours will be 1 p.m.-5:30 p.m. daily, with lap swim from noon-1 p.m. and 5:30 pm.-6:30 p.m.
Family nights are Tuesdays and Thursday evenings from 6:30 p.m.-8:30 p.m.
