Maverick Food Garden to supplement food to college’s pantry

By Sofia Martinez
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 6:56 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota State University, Mankato is kicking off its Maverick Food Garden to supplement food for the college’s pantry.

The garden will include 12 raised garden beds on the south side of Carkoski Commons.

Vegetables include beans, peas, squash, kale, and more.

University officials are also inviting high school students to participate in the “How Does Your Garden Grow?” camp, which is set for July 11-14.

Participants have the opportunity to learn about the garden, where food comes from and hear from local growers.

“It produces the kinds of vegetables and fruits that our students are interested in eating and acts as a supplement where students can see it’s nothing closer than walking to the food pantry, about 100 feet inside, to see that the vegetables grown right here are available to them,” said Liz Steinborn-Gourley, director of the Women’s Center at Minnesota State University, Mankato.

The garden is set to be ready for harvesting in late July.

