Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Minneapolis 3-year-old shot in stomach

The boy is at least the eighth child 10 years old or younger hit by gunfire in Minneapolis...
The boy is at least the eighth child 10 years old or younger hit by gunfire in Minneapolis since April 2021.(KEYC Photo)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 8:03 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (KEYC) - A 3-year-old boy in Minneapolis recovering from a gunshot wound to his stomach.

The Star Tribune reports the boy was shot outside a residence in north Minneapolis around 8:45 p.m. Sunday.

He was taken to North Memorial Hospital where he underwent surgery. A police spokesman says the boy is in stable condition.

The boy is at least the eighth child 10 years old or younger hit by gunfire in Minneapolis since April 2021.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Minneapolis Star Tribune reports that Waste Management confirmed Thursday that it had...
Garbage company suspends yard pickups in 7 Minnesota cities
Nyawuor "Sunday" Chuol, 30
Body believed to be Nyawuor ‘Sunday’ Chuol discovered near Eagle Lake
Owners of La Terraza Mexican Grill and Bar are asking for the public's help identifying a woman...
Mankato restaurant asks for public’s help identifying woman who broke in, stole money
Buster's Sports Bar and Grill in Mankato, Minn.
Buster’s Sports Bar & Grill closing after 25 years in business
Police cars and an ambulance line Barony Road in Le Sueur, Minn.
Police respond to incident in residential Le Sueur, 3 arrested

Latest News

A St. Paul man, Yue Vang, 31, has pleaded guilty to federal charges that he ran an online...
St. Paul man pleads guilty to online pornography scheme
FILE — The Mankato School Board plans to select the new member at its 5 p.m. meeting tonight.
Mankato School Board to select new member
Riverfront Drive in downtown Mankato is reopening today after being closed for the set up of...
Riverfront Drive reopens as Demonstration Project continues
The Mankato School Board plans to select the new member at its 5 p.m. meeting tonight.
Mankato School Board to select new member