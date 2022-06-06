North Mankato Farmers’ Market kicks off 6th season

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The North Mankato Farmers’ Market kicked off Monday at South Central College.

This is the market’s sixth season and is held every Monday from 3-6 p.m. through Oct. 17 in the South Central College parking lot.

The farmers’ market offers fresh, locally grown fruits and vegetables, baked and canned goods, handmade products and more, and has no fees for vendors.

“Things that are very unique about us is that we are a community market and with a community market, it means that vendors don’t actually pay to be here and vend. They get to come and offer all their expertise,” said Erin Aanenson, executive director of the South Central College Foundation at the North Mankato campus.

Today is the GRAND OPENING of the North Mankato Farmers' Market! Presented by South Central College and supported by... Posted by North Mankato Farmers' Market on Monday, June 6, 2022

