NW Rochester gas station armed robbery

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Rochester police are asking for your help in finding a robbery suspect.

According to the Rochester Police Department (RPD), it happened on Sunday night a little before 8 p.m.

RPD said a black male with a knife walked into Casey’s Gas Station located on 7th St. NW.

Robbery at NW Gas Station (KTTC)

The robber got away with undisclosed amount of cash.

He is described as a black male, 5′ 10″, thinner build, wearing a hoodie with a red jacket, gray sweatpants and crocs. He also had a surgical mask on.

Please call RPD at 507-328-6800 if you have any information.

