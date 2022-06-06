NW Rochester gas station armed robbery
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 10:27 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Rochester police are asking for your help in finding a robbery suspect.
According to the Rochester Police Department (RPD), it happened on Sunday night a little before 8 p.m.
RPD said a black male with a knife walked into Casey’s Gas Station located on 7th St. NW.
The robber got away with undisclosed amount of cash.
He is described as a black male, 5′ 10″, thinner build, wearing a hoodie with a red jacket, gray sweatpants and crocs. He also had a surgical mask on.
Please call RPD at 507-328-6800 if you have any information.
Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.