One Bright Star hosts cildren’s grief workshop

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -Grief and loss can be a difficult experience for anyone, but especially children.

That is why One Bright Star hosts annual workshops to help children talk about their grief and process losing loved ones.

One of those workshops was hosted Saturday at the Children’s Museum of Southern Minnesota in Mankato, hoping to make kids feel like they’re not alone in their grief and emotions.

“Kids process grief way different than adults do. So it’s nice that they can relate to other children, not just adults. It might be scary talking to adults about a death in their family, or even someone being sick in their family, so it’s hard to process those feelings,” said Jonna Hruby of One Bright Star.

The mini-camp featured several activities aimed at helping kids recognize their own emotions and loss, including visual demonstrations of emotions and creating potted plants in memory of their lost loved ones.

The event ended with the children regrouping with their families and honoring their loved ones together.

“It’s so important for our community to come together and accept death, instead of it being an elephant in the room, death doesn’t have to be a taboo thing, grief doesn’t have to be so taboo. It’s a normal part of life and we just need to, you know, come together and grieve together,” said One Bright Star’s Erica Fischer.

Organizers of the camp said that it is important to give kids the opportunity to openly express their feelings, no matter what those feelings are or what form they come in.

“They just need simple tasks, simple words. So just, right now they’re talking about feelings, What do you feel when you’re anger? What do you feel when you’re sad? What do you feel when you’re happy? Just keeping it simple, but allowing them to express their feelings any way they want,” said Hruby.

One Bright Star is looking for volunteers to help out with similar workshops throughout the summer. More information on how to volunteer can be found by emailing director@onebrightstar.org

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.