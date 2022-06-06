A quiet, comfortable week ahead

The weather this week is not going to be what you would typically expect for the first week of June. It will be comfortably cool with high temps holding in the low 70s through most of the week. There will be a few off and on showers and thunderstorms throughout the week, but the severe weather risk is extremely low.

The rest of this afternoon will be partly to mostly cloudy with highs in the low 70s. Tonight will be partly cloudy with temperatures dropping into the low 50s by daybreak Tuesday.

Tuesday will be partly cloudy with highs in the low to mid 70s. Clouds will begin to increase Tuesday afternoon as we are watching a system that could bring scattered showers and thundershowers late Tuesday and Tuesday night.

Wednesday and Thursday will be mostly dry with highs back in the low to mid 70s. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible again on Friday.

The weekend is looking mostly dry and a bit warmer with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Long range models hint that we will be experiencing weather more typical of June by late weekend into next week.

