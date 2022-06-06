Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

A quiet, comfortable week ahead

KEYC News Now at 10 Weather 12122021
KEYC News Now at 10 Weather 12122021
By Shawn Cable
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 1:55 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The weather this week is not going to be what you would typically expect for the first week of June. It will be comfortably cool with high temps holding in the low 70s through most of the week. There will be a few off and on showers and thunderstorms throughout the week, but the severe weather risk is extremely low.

The rest of this afternoon will be partly to mostly cloudy with highs in the low 70s. Tonight will be partly cloudy with temperatures dropping into the low 50s by daybreak Tuesday.

Tuesday will be partly cloudy with highs in the low to mid 70s. Clouds will begin to increase Tuesday afternoon as we are watching a system that could bring scattered showers and thundershowers late Tuesday and Tuesday night.

Wednesday and Thursday will be mostly dry with highs back in the low to mid 70s. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible again on Friday.

The weekend is looking mostly dry and a bit warmer with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Long range models hint that we will be experiencing weather more typical of June by late weekend into next week.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Minneapolis Star Tribune reports that Waste Management confirmed Thursday that it had...
Garbage company suspends yard pickups in 7 Minnesota cities
Nyawuor "Sunday" Chuol, 30
Body believed to be Nyawuor ‘Sunday’ Chuol discovered near Eagle Lake
Owners of La Terraza Mexican Grill and Bar are asking for the public's help identifying a woman...
Mankato restaurant asks for public’s help identifying woman who broke in, stole money
Buster's Sports Bar and Grill in Mankato, Minn.
Buster’s Sports Bar & Grill closing after 25 years in business
Police cars and an ambulance line Barony Road in Le Sueur, Minn.
Police respond to incident in residential Le Sueur, 3 arrested

Latest News

On and off rain chances with possible thunderstorms continue as temperatures show signs of...
Spotty rain chances, gradual warming likely this week
Rainfall amounts as of 7 PM on June 5, 2022.
Rain chances continue as cooler temperatures stick around
Mitch Keegan's Sunday Evening Forecast 6/5/22
Mitch Keegan's Sunday Evening Forecast 6/5/22
Off and on rain chances the next few day
Off and on rain chances