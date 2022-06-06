Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Riverfront Drive reopens as Demonstration Project continues

KEYC News Now This Morning VOD
By Michael McShane
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 6:08 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Riverfront Drive in downtown Mankato is reopening today after being closed for the set up of the Riverfront Drive Demonstration Project.

The goal of the The road closure was to allow motorists to experience what traveling on that street would be like with the proposed roadway redesign.

The project team will collect public feedback throughout the duration of the project which is expected to last for 10 months and end in March of next year.

The project plans to reduce the current four to two lanes between Plum and Rock Streets.

It will also add a new center lane for left turns.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Minneapolis Star Tribune reports that Waste Management confirmed Thursday that it had...
Garbage company suspends yard pickups in 7 Minnesota cities
Nyawuor "Sunday" Chuol, 30
Body believed to be Nyawuor ‘Sunday’ Chuol discovered near Eagle Lake
Owners of La Terraza Mexican Grill and Bar are asking for the public's help identifying a woman...
Mankato restaurant asks for public’s help identifying woman who broke in, stole money
Buster's Sports Bar and Grill in Mankato, Minn.
Buster’s Sports Bar & Grill closing after 25 years in business
Police cars and an ambulance line Barony Road in Le Sueur, Minn.
Police respond to incident in residential Le Sueur, 3 arrested

Latest News

FILE — The Mankato School Board plans to select the new member at its 5 p.m. meeting tonight.
Mankato School Board to select new member
Riverfront Drive in downtown Mankato is reopening today after being closed for the set up of...
Riverfront Drive reopens as Demonstration Project continues
On and off rain chances with possible thunderstorms continue as temperatures show signs of...
KEYC News Now This Morning forecast 6-6-22
KEYC News Now This Morning VOD