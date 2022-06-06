Riverfront Drive reopens as Demonstration Project continues

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Riverfront Drive in downtown Mankato is reopening today after being closed for the set up of the Riverfront Drive Demonstration Project.

The goal of the The road closure was to allow motorists to experience what traveling on that street would be like with the proposed roadway redesign.

The project team will collect public feedback throughout the duration of the project which is expected to last for 10 months and end in March of next year.

The project plans to reduce the current four to two lanes between Plum and Rock Streets.

It will also add a new center lane for left turns.

