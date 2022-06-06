Spotty rain chances, gradual warming likely this week

On and off shower and thunderstorm chances continue while temperatures gradually rise back into the low 80s by the start of next week.

Showers moved into the area late last night and continued through the overnight hours into this morning. This caused some reduced visibility across the area with visibility down to under a mile in portions of the area.

Showers will gradually clear out of the area through the rest of the morning hours leaving behind cloudy skies with pockets of sunshine possible through the afternoon hours. Temperatures will hover in the low 70s by this afternoon. Throughout the evening hours tonight, a few isolated showers are possible between 9 pm and 11 pm tonight as skies gradually become partly cloudy by tomorrow morning.

Tomorrow will be partly cloudy, meaning a nice mix of sunshine and cloud coverage can be expected. Temperatures will remain in the low 70s by the afternoon hours. Clouds will gradually increase throughout the evening hours as showers and thunderstorms return to the area late tomorrow night into the overnight hours.

Showers and a few thunderstorms are possible not only through the overnight hours into Wednesday but throughout Wednesday as they become scattered. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue throughout the day as temperatures rise into the low 70s by the afternoon hours. Showers and thunderstorms will gradually clear out throughout the evening hours, leaving behind partly cloudy to mostly clear skies heading into Thursday.

Showers will hold off on Thursday with partly cloudy skies becoming mostly cloudy as showers return overnight into Friday. Temperatures on Thursday will continue to over in the low 70s.

Going into the start of this coming weekend on Friday, we will be mostly cloudy with a few showers and thunderstorms possible as temperatures rise into the low 70s once again. Skies will gradually become partly cloudy by Friday night as shower chances diminish heading into the rest of the weekend.

The weekend itself is looking to be wonderful with a mix of sunshine and cloudy skies as temperatures hover in the mid to upper 70s.

A mix of sunshine and windy conditions return by the start of next week as temperatures gradually rise into the low 80s by Monday afternoon.

