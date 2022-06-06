Your Photos
St. Paul man pleads guilty to online pornography scheme

A St. Paul man, Yue Vang, 31, has pleaded guilty to federal charges that he ran an online pornography scheme that victimized at least 500 girls across the United States and elsewhere.(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 8:17 AM CDT
ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - A St. Paul man has pleaded guilty to federal charges that he ran an online pornography scheme that victimized at least 500 girls across the United States and elsewhere.

The Pioneer Press reports that 31-year-old Yue Vang entered the plea on Thursday to two counts of child pornography, one count of possession of child pornography and one count of interstate communications with intent to extort.

Prosecutors are seeking a 72-year prison sentence.

According to court documents, Vang created fake female profiles online to entice girls to create sexually explicit video images and send them to him.

Prosecutors alleged he knew they were all under 16 because their ages were posted in profiles or they told him.

