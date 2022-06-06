Your Photos
Summer camp connects kids to S.T.E.M. activities

The camp is geared towards children who have completed Kindergarten through 4th grade.
(KEYC News Now)
By Maddie Paul
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 5:24 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - About 70 kids showed up to Jack McGowan’s Farm in Mankato for STEM camp. It’s the first ever week-long STEM camp hosted by the Twin Valley Council Boy Scouts of America, and is open to all kids. The camp is geared towards children who have completed Kindergarten through 4th grade.

“I love seeing them dive into all of the fun activities we planned and seeing them have as much fun as I had planning them, and everything come to fruition,” camp director and senior executive officer of Twin Valley Council Liz Paul said.

The camp allows children to explore areas of STEM through daily themes and activities, making STEM more accessible, relatable, and engaging for kids. Throughout the week, the kids will build robotic tooth brushes, lava lamps, models of atoms, dust for fingerprints, and more. But the fan-favorite activity has been archery.

“Yeah, you pull it back and then you just let go,” camp participant Edith Paul said.

The camp takes place on Jack McGowan’s farm, after he graciously donated his land, that he’s owned since 1974, for the kids to learn and play in.

“I’ve had fun building a park. I come down here just to watch and see what the kids do and where they go play and what interests them. And just find out what they do and build stuff to fit. That’s why we got a flower mill and a first aid station- all that monkey business,” farmland owner Jack McGowan said.

The camp started this week, in particular, because its a gap week between when school ends and when most of the summer childcare programs come out.

“They’ve just come out of school, and it’s been a weird couple of years with the pandemic. And as much as we can make education fun, we strive to do that,” Paul said.

