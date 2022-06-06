Your Photos
Two teenagers found dead in Medford identified

Police car
Police car(JAROMIR CHALABALA | Envato Elements)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 3:37 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MEDFORD, Minn. (KTTC) – Two teenagers were found dead Friday in a residence in Medford, Minnesota.

According to Steele County Sheriff’s Office, it responded to a suspicious incident in the 200 block of 1st Street NW at 8:22 p.m.

Upon arrival, assistance was requested from the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and two adults were found dead in the residence.

The two adults have been identified as Chandra Pelch, 18, and Jerome Caldwell, 19, both of Medford.

The Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, Steele County Sheriff’s Office and Coroner’s Office are continuing to investigate the incident.

Authorities said there is no threat to the public.

The investigation is ongoing and further details will be released when available.

