Ames remembers Iowa State University students shot outside Cornerstone Church

AMES, Iowa (WOI) - People in Ames are paying tribute to the two Iowa State University students who were killed in a shooting last week.

Eden Montang, 22, and Vivian Flores, 21, were shot and killed outside Cornerstone Church in Ames by Montang’s former boyfriend.

Those who knew Montang said she was strong, hardworking, and so much more. She was a senior at Iowa State studying human development and family studies. That’s where she met Professor Amie Zarling.

Zarling said Eden was incredibly dedicated to her work, saying she reached out a month before class started to get a head start.

“Her voice was so important in that, and she had ideas, and she had passion about that,” Zarling said. “And what I want people to know is losing that is a tragedy.”

Family and friends are invited to Montang’s visitation and funeral, scheduled for Wednesday afternoon at Cornerstone Church in Ames.

Vivian Flores will be laid to rest on Thursday morning. She was also a senior at Iowa State studying Animal Science, and planned to go to Veterinary School.

She’s described as full of energy and drive, as well as kind and giving.

