City of Janesville running on generators after ‘catastrophic events’

JANESVILLE, Minn. (KEYC) - The City of Janesville is running on generators after a power outage Monday.

Social media posts from the city say the primary issue was the load tap changer, a key component of the substation.

The city will remain on generator power as parts come in and the component is repaired.

Problems with service were also compounded by issues with the main and additional units.

The city is asking residents to turn off their air conditioner units and minimize power use.

Residents can find more updates on the city’s Facebook page.

