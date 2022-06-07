Comfortable temps; a few scattered showers

Our current trend of comfortable temps, low humidity and light wind will continue through the rest of the week. There will be plenty of sunshine, but there will also be a few scattered showers and thunderstorms today and tonight and again late Thursday into Friday. As of now, the weekend is looking mostly dry and warmer, which is great for outdoor plans. As we head into next week, it will definitely start to feel more like it is supposed to feel in June.

The rest of today will be partly to mostly cloudy with scattered off and on showers. Our air is dry, so a lot of rain that you might see on the radar will evaporate before it reaches the ground. But there could be a few spots that get some showers. If you do get rain, it will barely be enough to wet the pavement. High temperatures will climb into the low 70s this afternoon.

Tonight will be partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms possible. Temps will drop into the mid 50s by daybreak Wednesday.

A lingering shower or thundershower is possible Wednesday morning; then it will be partly cloudy with highs in the low to mid 70s. Thursday will be partly cloudy with scattered showers developing by late afternoon. Highs will climb to the mid 70s on Thursday. Thursday night and Friday will bring another chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms.

If you have outdoor plans this weekend, the weather is looking good. Saturday and Sunday will be partly cloudy and a bit warmer with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. As I mentioned earlier, our pattern is going to shift a bit into next week and that means more heat, humidity and a better chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. That trend will continue well into next week.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.