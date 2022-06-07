Your Photos
Free Admission for all Minnesota State Parks on June 11

Minnesota State Parks offer free admission for most activities and parking.
(KEYC News Now)
By Maddie Paul
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 4:22 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - On Saturday, all Minnesota state parks will be free and open to the public. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources calls it “free park day,” in which one day in each season will offer free admission to all 75 Minnesota state parks. This summer’s free park day will be on Saturday, June 11.

The free entry does not cover activities like camping, rentals, or special tours, but it does include free parking. There will be naturalist programs taking place at Flandrau and Fort Ridgely State Parks. Minneopa State Park staff urges people to take advantage of the free admission and check out all the activities offered, such as the bison exhibit and archery.

”I think people should come out to enjoy the programming we have to offer. We’ve got a very good park naturalist who does a great job at programming. Plus, it gets people out of the house, and who doesn’t need a little outside time in their life?,” Minneopa State Park assistant manager Todd Dailey said.

The next Minnesota free park day will be on November 25.

