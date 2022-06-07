Highway 19 expected to reopen Tuesday

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Repairs are complete on Highway 19 between Winthrop and Gibbon.

The road initially closed on May 12 to address the issues and that closure was extended by two weeks after crews assessed the need for more extensive repairs.

MnDOT had expected the highway to reopen around 11 a.m. today but advises drivers to check 511mn.org for the latest on road conditions, closures and detour routes.

