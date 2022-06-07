Your Photos
Highway 19 expected to reopen Tuesday

FILE - Repairs are complete on Highway 19 between Winthrop and Gibbon.
By KEYC Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 9:32 AM CDT
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Repairs are complete on Highway 19 between Winthrop and Gibbon.

The road initially closed on May 12 to address the issues and that closure was extended by two weeks after crews assessed the need for more extensive repairs.

MnDOT had expected the highway to reopen around 11 a.m. today but advises drivers to check 511mn.org for the latest on road conditions, closures and detour routes.

