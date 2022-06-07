Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

ISP discovers large amount of drugs during traffic stop

The arrest stems from a traffic stop on Sunday
The arrest stems from a traffic stop on Sunday(Idaho State Police)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 11:22 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Idaho State Police are investigating after a large amount of drugs were discovered during a traffic stop in Idaho Falls.

Police say during the stop on Sunday, they discovered nearly 2,000 fentanyl pills they estimate had a street value of $55,000.

They also discovered methamphetamine, marijuana, and a loaded firearm inside the vehicle.

Two women from Minnesota were subsequently arrested and booked into the Bonneville County Jail on a litany of charges, including felony possession of fentanyl with intent to deliver, and felony possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver.

ISP also arrested two non-citizen males aged 20 and 43 for misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Minneapolis Star Tribune reports that Waste Management confirmed Thursday that it had...
Garbage company suspends yard pickups in 7 Minnesota cities
Nyawuor "Sunday" Chuol, 30
Body believed to be Nyawuor ‘Sunday’ Chuol discovered near Eagle Lake
Owners of La Terraza Mexican Grill and Bar are asking for the public's help identifying a woman...
Mankato restaurant asks for public’s help identifying woman who broke in, stole money
Police car
Two teens found dead in Medford confirmed as murder-suicide
Buster's Sports Bar and Grill in Mankato, Minn.
Buster’s Sports Bar & Grill closing after 25 years in business

Latest News

Watching Your Wallet - Travel Insurance
Watching Your Wallet - Travel Insurance
Prince
‘Prince Night’ at Target Field
Police car
Two teens found dead in Medford confirmed as murder-suicide
President Biden and the First Lady will head to Los Angeles this week for the Summit of the...
President Biden hosts the Summit of the Americas with top priority of stemming illegal immigration
Iowa church shooting; Ames shooter did not have 'no contact order' with victims
Ames shooter did not have ‘no contact order’ with victims