Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Judge moves trial for Iowa teen charged in teacher’s death

FILE - A state judge has ordered that the trial for a 16-year-old teen, WIllard Miller, one of...
FILE - A state judge has ordered that the trial for a 16-year-old teen, WIllard Miller, one of two teens accused of killing their high school Spanish teacher. will be held in Council Bluffs, IA.
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 10:56 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAIRFIELD, Iowa (KEYC) - A state judge has ordered that the trial for a 16-year-old teen accused of killing his high school Spanish teacher will be held in Council Bluffs in western Iowa.

Judge Shawn Showers on Monday ordered the trial for Willard Miller of Fairfield to be moved about 200 miles from Fairfield in southeast Iowa to Council Bluffs.

The trial is set to begin Nov. 1.

Miller and his 17-year-old classmate Jeremy Goodale will be tried as adults. They face first-degree murder charges in the beating death of 66-year old Nohema Graber, who taught at the Fairfield High School.

The location of Goodale’s trial, set for Aug. 23, has not been set.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Minneapolis Star Tribune reports that Waste Management confirmed Thursday that it had...
Garbage company suspends yard pickups in 7 Minnesota cities
Nyawuor "Sunday" Chuol, 30
Body believed to be Nyawuor ‘Sunday’ Chuol discovered near Eagle Lake
Owners of La Terraza Mexican Grill and Bar are asking for the public's help identifying a woman...
Mankato restaurant asks for public’s help identifying woman who broke in, stole money
Buster's Sports Bar and Grill in Mankato, Minn.
Buster’s Sports Bar & Grill closing after 25 years in business
Police cars and an ambulance line Barony Road in Le Sueur, Minn.
Police respond to incident in residential Le Sueur, 3 arrested

Latest News

FILE - Repairs are complete on Highway 19 between Winthrop and Gibbon.
Highway 19 expected to reopen Tuesday
FILE - Camp Oz is a grief-support camp hosted by Mayo Clinic Health System Hospice on Sat.,...
MCHS in need of volunteers for child, teen grief-support camp
MnDOT confirms reconstruction design plans for Highway 22
MnDOT hosts open house for Hwy 22 project
Patrick Baker will take the oath of office and be seated at the July 18 School Board meeting.
Mankato School Board picks Patrick Baker to fill open seat