Mankato Area Children In Need holding annual Golf Classic

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The money being raised will be used to purchase equipment for special needs children in southern Minnesota.

Golfers will tee off at the Mankato Golf Club on Monday June 13th, and there are still spots available.

It’s $150 entry fee per person which includes lunch, dinner, green fees and golf cart.

“Well, over the last 25 years, we have raised over $400,000 to support children in southern Minnesota. The grant application is very simple so we make it easy for these families. So, we review the grants four times per year and distribute the funds, due to the generosity of Mankato and southern Minnesota, we have been able to fund nearly all of the requests,” president of Mankato Area Children In Need Nancy Dobson said.

The festivities start with lunch and registration at 11:30 a.m., then a shotgun start at 12:30 p.m. followed by social hour and dinner.

