Mankato Area Children in Need hosting annual Golf Classic

There is a $150 entry fee per person that includes lunch, dinner, green fees and a golf cart.
Mankato Area Children in Need will be hosting its annual Golf Classic Monday, June 13, in Mankato.
By Marissa Voss
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 4:35 PM CDT
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mankato Area Children in Need will be hosting its annual Golf Classic Monday, June 13, in Mankato.

The money being raised will be used to purchase equipment for special needs children in southern Minnesota.

Golfers will tee off at the Mankato Golf Club. Spots are still available for community members who would like to participate.

There is a $150 entry fee per person that includes lunch, dinner, green fees and a golf cart.

“Well, over the last 25 years we have raised over $400,000 to support children in southern Minnesota. The grant application is very simple, so we make it easy for these families. We review the grants four times per year and distribute the funds. Due to the generosity of Mankato and southern Minnesota, we have been able to fund nearly all of the requests,” Mankato Area Children in Need president Nancy Dobson said.

The festivities start with lunch and registration at 11:30 a.m., then a shotgun start at 12:30, followed by a social hour and dinner.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

