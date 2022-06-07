Your Photos
Mankato School Board picks Patrick Baker to fill open seat

By Michael McShane
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 6:21 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Mankato School Board selects Patrick Baker to fill the open seat vacated by Kenneth Reid.

Kenneth Reid announced his resignation from the Board last month. He has been serving on the school board since 2020 and is moving to take a new role at Lake Superior College.

Baker is a long-time Mankato resident who is currently serving as Government Relations Director for Western Governors University.

Baker will take the oath of office and be seated at the July 18 School Board meeting.

