MCHS in need of volunteers for child, teen grief-support camp

FILE - Camp Oz is a grief-support camp hosted by Mayo Clinic Health System Hospice on Sat., Oct. 1. The day-long camp will be held on Lake Washington in Madison Lake and is for ages 6-18, who have experienced the death of someone in their life.
By KEYC Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 8:26 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
MADISON LAKE, Minn. (KEYC) - Mayo Clinic Health System is needing volunteers for a different kind of camping experience for children and teens.

Camp Oz is a grief-support camp hosted by Mayo Clinic Health System Hospice on Sat., Oct. 1.

The day-long camp will be held on Lake Washington in Madison Lake and is for ages 6-18, who have experienced the death of someone in their life.

Attendees will be able to share their feelings of grief and take part in “remembrance activities.”

Activities will also include games, arts and crafts, music and small-group time to share about grief and loss.

Several volunteers are needed to make the day possible, including those with a mental health background.

Those interested can email Jeanne Petroske-Atkinson or call the Hospice Department at 507-594-2989.

Camp Oz is offered free of charge.

For registration, visit mayoclinichealthsystem.org and search for “Camp Oz.”

Registrations will be accepted through Sep. 23.

