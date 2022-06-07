MN ‘hero pay’ applications to open June 8

MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Minnesotans who worked on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic will soon be eligible to sign up for cash from the state. Applications for Minnesota’s Frontline Worker Pay Law, or ‘hero pay’ are set to open June 8, 2022.

The state estimates 667,000, or one in 10 Minnesota workers, will qualify for a $750 check from the state. Who can sign up? Anyone who worked a minimum of 120 hours from March 15, 2020, to June 30, 2021 on the frontline of the pandemic. A frontline worker is not limited to just those in healthcare.

Under the bill signed into law by Gov. Tim Walz in April 2022, workers in child care, food service, emergency responders, public transit and education can sign up for the cash.

Some stipulations: workers won’t qualify for the money if their job provided a virtual or work from home option, and an income cap on eligibility.

For those who worked directly with COVID-10 patients, like nurses, the income cap is $175,000 for those filing taxes individually and $350,000 for married taxpayer filing jointly.

For people who didn’t work with direct COVID-19 patient care, the income cap is $85,000 for individual filers and $185,000 for married taxpayers filing together.

Unemployment also plays a roll in the Frontline Worker Pay Law. If a person received unemployment benefits for 20 or more weeks between March 2020 and June 2020, they are not eligible for the ‘hero pay’.

