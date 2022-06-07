Your Photos
MnDOT hosts open house for Hwy 22 project

By Michael McShane
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 6:42 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota department of transportation will be hosting an open house on the upcoming project for Highway 22.

The project stretches from St. Peter to Mankato and will feature work like reconstructing County Road 57, adding turn lanes and constructing roundabouts at Augusta Drive, in Mankato, and Hill Street, in Kasota.

The goals of the project are to reduce the crashes at intersections on Highway 22, improve traffic flow, and support the development of a future walking and biking trail separated from the traffic lanes.

The two-year project is tentatively planned to start construction in 2024.

Tonight’s open house runs from 4-6 p.m. at the Kasota Community Center.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

