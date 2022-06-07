Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

On and off shower chances continue with pockets of sunshine

Isolated to scattered shower and thunderstorm chances continue through the week as sunshine tries to peek through the cloudy skies
Temperatures will stay on the slightly cooler side with highs in the upper 60s and low 70s as...
Temperatures will stay on the slightly cooler side with highs in the upper 60s and low 70s as cloudy skies linger over the area.(keyc weather)
By Caitlyn Lorr
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 5:26 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The next few days around the area will teeter between mostly cloudy, partly cloudy, and mostly clear mixed with isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms possible.

Today we are looking at mostly cloudy to partly cloudy skies with isolated showers possible through the morning and mid-afternoon hours. The cloudier skies will keep us on the cooler side with highs hovering in the upper 60s and low 70s.

A few showers and thunderstorms are possible across northern Iowa this evening and overnight into tomorrow morning.

Tomorrow will teeter between partly cloudy and mostly sunny with isolated shower and thunderstorm chances throughout the afternoon, evening, and overnight hours. Highs tomorrow will be back in the low 70s across the area.

The pattern of isolated to scattered showers will continue into Friday morning and return again on Saturday afternoon, Sunday night, and Monday morning of this coming weekend and the start of next week.

Temperatures throughout the rest of this week into the weekend will gradually rise into the mid-70s by Saturday despite the mix of sunshine, cloudy skies, and on and off shower/thunderstorm chances.

By the start of next week, we should see this on and off rainy pattern come to an end as dry conditions move in by Monday afternoon. Temperatures will also continue to rise heading into next week with highs hovering in the low 80s starting on Sunday.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Minneapolis Star Tribune reports that Waste Management confirmed Thursday that it had...
Garbage company suspends yard pickups in 7 Minnesota cities
Nyawuor "Sunday" Chuol, 30
Body believed to be Nyawuor ‘Sunday’ Chuol discovered near Eagle Lake
Owners of La Terraza Mexican Grill and Bar are asking for the public's help identifying a woman...
Mankato restaurant asks for public’s help identifying woman who broke in, stole money
Buster's Sports Bar and Grill in Mankato, Minn.
Buster’s Sports Bar & Grill closing after 25 years in business
Police cars and an ambulance line Barony Road in Le Sueur, Minn.
Police respond to incident in residential Le Sueur, 3 arrested

Latest News

KEYC Weather
A quiet, comfortable week ahead
KEYC Weather
KEYC Monday Evening Weather Update
On and off rain chances with possible thunderstorms continue as temperatures show signs of...
Spotty rain chances, gradual warming likely this week
Rainfall amounts as of 7 PM on June 5, 2022.
Rain chances continue as cooler temperatures stick around