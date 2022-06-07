On and off shower chances continue with pockets of sunshine

The next few days around the area will teeter between mostly cloudy, partly cloudy, and mostly clear mixed with isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms possible.

Today we are looking at mostly cloudy to partly cloudy skies with isolated showers possible through the morning and mid-afternoon hours. The cloudier skies will keep us on the cooler side with highs hovering in the upper 60s and low 70s.

A few showers and thunderstorms are possible across northern Iowa this evening and overnight into tomorrow morning.

Tomorrow will teeter between partly cloudy and mostly sunny with isolated shower and thunderstorm chances throughout the afternoon, evening, and overnight hours. Highs tomorrow will be back in the low 70s across the area.

The pattern of isolated to scattered showers will continue into Friday morning and return again on Saturday afternoon, Sunday night, and Monday morning of this coming weekend and the start of next week.

Temperatures throughout the rest of this week into the weekend will gradually rise into the mid-70s by Saturday despite the mix of sunshine, cloudy skies, and on and off shower/thunderstorm chances.

By the start of next week, we should see this on and off rainy pattern come to an end as dry conditions move in by Monday afternoon. Temperatures will also continue to rise heading into next week with highs hovering in the low 80s starting on Sunday.

