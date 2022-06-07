Production company seeks extras for new film set in Henderson

HENDERSON, Minn. (KEYC) — A new feature film will be set in Henderson, and producers are seeking area locals to serve as extras in the film.

Producers say they are especially seeking adults over the age of 50 for this film, but anyone interested in participating can do so.

There are limited paid roles available for featured extras, while general extras will be volunteers and unpaid.

All extras must be available June 16-17.

Anyone interested in being an extra can apply by sending an email to northlandcasting@gmail.com with their name, phone number, and a recent photo.

More information about the film and cast will be released in the coming months.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.