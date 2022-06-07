Remembering D-Day 78 years later

Your Photos
78 years ago today, over 156,000 Allied troops stormed five beaches across the Normandy area in Northern France.
By Jared Dean
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 11:40 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
SLEEPY EYE, Minn. (KEYC) - 78 years ago today, over 156,000 Allied troops stormed five beaches across the Normandy area in northern France.

Lives were lost and sacrifices were made to try to stop the Nazi forces that were tearing through Europe.

Back home, some remember the day like it was yesterday.

”I turned on the radio trying to get some country music and that day it was just static and just nothing, everything was jumbling. I thought ‘oh my gosh, this is something to do with the war,’” Barbara Mages said.

No matter where they served, veterans today recognize the significance of the attacks and the turning point it became in the war.

”It probably changed the whole world at that time. If it wouldn’t have taken place, we would be in a far different situation than we are now,” said Douglas Pelzel, a Vietnam War veteran.

Some like Sleepy Eye American Legion Commander Richard Mages have spent time with World War II veterans and with some of the soldiers who were on the beaches that day.

”They knew that America’s freedom was on the line, and they had to go to war to preserve freedom for the United States,” Rick Mages said.

The impact the troops were making across the oceans was felt here in the United States, thousands of miles away. A day that changed the world forever. A day that was the beginning of the end of the war.

”It was different just like that it was a big turning point and hopeful, one was hopeful also that the war was going to be over,” Barbara Mages said.

Just over a year later, the United States accepted Japan’s unconditional surrender that would officially end WWII.

