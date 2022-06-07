Your Photos
Riverfront Drive reopens as Demonstration Project continues

Mankato’s Riverfront Drive is open after crews spent the weekend installing a new demonstration.
By Aaron Stuve
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 6:08 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mankato’s Riverfront Drive is open after crews spent the weekend installing a new demonstration.

The goal of the project is to show motorists what traveling on that street would be like with the proposed roadway redesign.

The new design reduces busy parts of Old Town from four to two lanes and installing dedicated turn lanes.

The goal of the project is to increase the safety of the roadway and improve access to local businesses.

Local drivers said the new design has caused a noticeable difference in traffic in the area.

”I can obviously tell that it’s slower, but it’s definitely safer because having those two lanes, people don’t turn very often or don’t signal or a lot of things can happen. So I think keeping it in one lane was safer for the community,” said resident Patrick Martens.

The project team will collect public feedback for the duration of the project which is expected to last for 10 months and end in March.

More information on how to provide feedback on the project can be found at everyvoice.mankatomn.gov

