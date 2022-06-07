Your Photos
Road to Repeat: LSH will try for back-to-back Class AA titles

By Mary Rominger
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 7:56 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - This time last year the Le Sueur-Henderson Giants breezed their way to the Class AA title on the grounds of Caswell Park.

The program finds itself in a similar position this season, with the exception of big shoes to fill and new additions the starting line up.

“We’re honestly a totally different team, last year we had crazy big hitters and we still do have a lot of big hitters this year. Even towards the end of the season, we’re really producing a lot of hits throughout the whole batting order, the bottom of the order is really showing a lot of improvement,” junior pitcher Chloe Brandt said.

Five starting spots were up for grabs this off season and sophomore Morgan Gregersen stepped up to the challenge after witnessing the 2021 championship from the dugout.

In the Giants’ state-tournament clinching victory over New Ulm on Thursday, Gregersen clutched up, bringing home the game-winning run in the 11th inning.

“Last year I got a lot of reps in practice and just being a part of the bigger games, being able to keep myself calm and watching the other girls and how they keep themselves calm. It’s just knowing how to handle bigger situations and I feel like I learned a lot of that last year and just being a part of the team,” said Gregersen.

Brandt played a key role on last year’s team and continues to lead the way in the circle and at the plate.

“She’s unbelievable. She’s unbelievable in the circle, she’s unbelievable up to bat and she fights so hard and she works so hard,” Giants co-coach Anne Lewis added.

The road to repeat begins Thursday at 11 a.m. against Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton, a neighbor of Fargo, North Dakota.

MORGAN GREGERSEN: Our coach always says, not yet, so if it’s not happening, it just hasn’t happened yet, we just got to keep going, keep grinding away in at bats,” said Gregersen on LSH’s recipe for success.

We’ll have continued coverage of the state tournament on KEYC News Now.

