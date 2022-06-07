Turtle watch resources and awareness for drivers

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources asks drivers to be aware of turtle crossings on highways and other roads. The agency says road mortality is the leading cause for turtles deaths in Minnesota.

The turtles often travel to find nesting areas for their eggs, which often involves crossing roads.

To help the endangered turtles, the DNR suggests drivers to assess the situation, and, if its *safe and *reasonable, help the turtle toward the direction they were heading.

If the turtle can’t be assisted, then there is another way to help.

“There’s also places to document this information, as citizen scientists. Because that really helps us know where are place with particular concentration areas for turtle crossing. And perhaps there may be options in the future that can help avoid collisions with turtles,” non-games DNR specialist for Southern Regions Lisa Gelvin-Innvaer said.

Future plans could include road signs for turtle crossing. To document turtle crossings, check out the DNR website here and look for “Document Your Findings.”

