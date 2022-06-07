Your Photos
VINE Faith in Action launches new art exhibit

The VINE Adult Community Center has a new “Uplift” gallery.
By Maddie Paul
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 8:40 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
The gallery opened last Thursday. All the art is located on the 5th floor at the Vine Adult Community Center.

The gallery opened last Thursday. All the art is located on the 5th floor at the Vine Adult Community Center.

The theme of the gallery is “uplift,” with a goal to bring people joy through art and culture.

Some pieces are iterations of the Mona Lisa and Starry Night.

The art instructors gave participants sheets of paper and told them to color them, which they later assembled all together to create the art pieces.

The Vine art staff say they are proud of the participants for exploring a wide variety of art mediums.

“Callahan: “And we have people who think they can’t do things, and that doesn’t hit us. I mean, we just make them turn around and they are surprised at what they can do.”

Bertrand: “It was kind of a lesson in, you can be an individual, but when you put it all together, it is magic.”>

The Uplift gallery is expected to remain open until August 17. The gallery is free and open to the public.

